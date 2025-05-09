Friday, May 09, 2025 | 09:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India's April inflation sees near six-year low on easing food prices: Poll

India's April inflation sees near six-year low on easing food prices: Poll

Forecasts for the inflation data, set to be released on May 12 at 1030 GMT, ranged from 2.8 per cent to 4.0 per cent

Food, Indian food

Food prices account for nearly half of the consumer price basket | Photo: AdobeStock

Reuters BENGALURU
3 min read Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 8:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian consumer inflation likely eased to a near six-year low in April after a further moderation of food price rises, keeping it below the Reserve Bank of India's 4 per cent medium-term target for a third straight month, a Reuters poll of economists found.

Intense heatwaves this summer did little to affect a robust harvest, offering much-needed relief to many Indian households which allocate a significant portion of their budgets to food.

Food prices account for nearly half of the consumer price basket.

The May 5-8 Reuters poll of 43 economists suggested inflation as measured by the annual change in the consumer price index (CPI) fell to 3.27 per cent in April from 3.34 per cent in March.

 

Forecasts for the inflation data, set to be released on May 12 at 1030 GMT, ranged from 2.8 per cent to 4.0 per cent.

Also Read

RBI

RBI announces first rate cut in nearly 5 years, keeps stance 'neutral'

Over the last year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been resolutely focused on aligning headline consumer price inflation (CPI) to its 4 per cent target. This was both understandable and desirable. CPI inflation averaged 6 per cent for four years

Year in Review: How inflation pinched pockets of Indian households in 2024

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

Markets today: Inflation at 5.48%; Nov WPI; Wall St falls; Gemmological IPO

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

PM Modi's entire focus on data manipulation, propaganda: Congress

WPI, WPI Inflation

WPI inflation rises to 4-month high of 2.36% in Oct, food prices surge

Survey medians suggested prices rose at the slowest pace since mid-2019 last month.

"The slight decline we will see is because food inflation continues to ease on a month-on-month basis. Vegetable prices, pulses, cereals ... even fruits declined," Gaura Sengupta, chief economist at IDFC First Bank, said.

"The fact is we are in April, and you're entering the summer months. The expectation is seasonally you should see a pick-up in vegetable prices, but for now we're not seeing that."

A separate Reuters poll conducted last month suggested inflation would average 4.0 per cent this fiscal year, in line with the RBI's projection.

Meanwhile, the price of gold - a prized commodity in India - rose around 5.0 per cent in April as investors sought a safe haven from global trade tensions, offsetting the sharp slowdown in headline inflation observed over the past few months.

With inflation predicted to stay subdued, the RBI has more room to cut interest rates to support a slowing economy.

Early predictions of above-average monsoon rains this year have raised expectations of stronger agricultural output and higher rural demand in a largely agriculture-dependent economy.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile items such as food and energy and is a better gauge of domestic demand, was expected to have moderated to 4.0 per cent year-on-year in April, down from the 4.1 per cent estimated by economists in a April survey, the latest poll found.

The Indian statistics agency does not publish core inflation data.

Wholesale price index-based inflation is expected to have eased to 1.76 per cent last month, down from 2.05 per cent in March, the survey also showed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Premiumtrade talks

Indian team to visit Washington to advance trade agreement with US

Premiumindia uk fta free trade

Smartphones, electric vehicles off limits in India-UK free trade agreement

PremiumDiageo, alcohol, liquor

Free trade agreement fix: Liquor industry red flags UK maturation norms

FMCG

Rural demand for FMCG grows at a slower pace in March quarter: NielsenIQ

startup funding investment

Govt clears revised credit guarantee scheme for startups, max cover ₹20 cr

Topics : Indian Inflation CPI Inflation Consumer Price Index inflation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 09 2025 | 8:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchREET Result 2025Asian Q4 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayCBSE Result 2025Operation Sindoor UpdatesQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon