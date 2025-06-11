Share of small-ticket gold loans to rise as RBI eases the LTV norms

The share of small-ticket gold loans—below ₹2.5 lakh—is expected to rise significantly in the total gold loan assets under management (AUM) of lenders after the Reserve Bank of India ( RBI ) relaxed loan-to-value (LTV) norms for such loans, said industry experts. Lenders will now have greater flexibility to issue small-ticket loans to rural borrowers.

“There is a sizable amount of gold loans below ₹2.5 lakh. Therefore, these relaxations will give more flexibility to lend more loans with a ticket size less than ₹2.5 lakh,” said A M Karthik, co-group head, financial sector ratings, ICRA.

The RBI, on Friday, released