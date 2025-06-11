Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 09:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / News / Share of small-ticket gold loans to rise as RBI eases the LTV norms

Share of small-ticket gold loans to rise as RBI eases the LTV norms

Repo rate cut, liquidity infusing to aid NBFCs performance

However, stress in the microfinance sector is likely to persist for the first two quarters, said industry experts.

Anupreksha Jain Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 9:22 PM IST

The share of small-ticket gold loans—below ₹2.5 lakh—is expected to rise significantly in the total gold loan assets under management (AUM) of lenders after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) relaxed loan-to-value (LTV) norms for such loans, said industry experts. Lenders will now have greater flexibility to issue small-ticket loans to rural borrowers.
 
“There is a sizable amount of gold loans below ₹2.5 lakh. Therefore, these relaxations will give more flexibility to lend more loans with a ticket size less than ₹2.5 lakh,” said A M Karthik, co-group head, financial sector ratings, ICRA.
 
The RBI, on Friday, released
