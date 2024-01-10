Darshan Hiranandani's company opens Rs 500 cr data centre in Gujarat

Darshan Hiranandani promoted Yotta Data Services on Wednesday announced the commissioning of a Rs 500 crore data centre in the GIFT City.

The company has invested Rs 500 crore over the last five years to build the facility, which has a 2 MW power capacity, an official statement said.

Speaking at the tenth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 here, a senior official from global computing giant Nvidia, Yotta's partner in the venture, said the "artificial intelligence data centre" will be thrown open before March this year.

The G1 data centre offers colocation, cloud, managed IT and cyber security services to store and process, data and applications for a variety of use cases, including AI models and enterprise applications, the statement said.

This is the company's fifth facility in the country after similar investments in other states like Maharashtra, the statement said, adding that it has 350 racks.

Hiranandani, its co-founder and Chairman, said, Gujarat, with GIFT City, has been at the forefront of providing a viable and sustainable platform for global businesses to set up base in India.

"The setting up of the IFSC zone is a further testament to their vision for financial services companies. We are proud to support this vision of the Gujarat government," he added.

The facility can function as a potential data embassy, whereby their data stored is subject to the laws and regulations of their home country, thus allowing them to maintain sovereignty over their data, even when stored in India, the statement said.

Speaking at the VGGS earlier in the day, Shankar Trivedi, a senior vice president at Nvidia Global Field Operations, said the American company is partnering with Tata Group and Reliance Industries to set up data centres.

Ahmedabad-educated Trivedi said sovereign generative AI requires scalable data centres and added that generative AI will impact everybody in the future.