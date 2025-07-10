Deepak Fertilisers inks pact with Petronet LNG for regasification

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd (DFPCL) on Thursday entered into a long-term pact with Petronet LNG Ltd for regasification of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG).

DFPCL, along with its step-down subsidiary Performance Chemiserve Ltd (PCL), have entered into the agreement for a period of five years.

Under the terms of the agreement, Petronet LNG will regasify approximately 25 TBTUs (Trillion British Thermal Units) of LNG annually, post an initial ramp-up period, primarily at its Dahej terminal, DFPCL said in a regulatory filing.

The regasified gas will be primarily supplied to the company and PCL's manufacturing facilities units at Taloja, Mumbai, for internal consumption, it said.