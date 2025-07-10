Home / Companies / News / EY launches AI academy to boost GenAI skills across Indian industries

EY launches AI academy to boost GenAI skills across Indian industries

The move comes at a time when there is a widespread discussion about how the advent of AI can unlock potential for productivity and economic gains

Ernst & Young Global Limited (EY)
The programme focuses on demystifying GenAI, combining foundational learning with practical applications tailored to business needs. | FIle Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 5:55 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Consulting firm EY has launched an AI Academy to support enterprises in upskilling talent and helping them build critical AI capabilities.

The move comes at a time when there is a widespread discussion about how the advent of AI can unlock potential for productivity and economic gains.

A study released by EY, earlier this year, projected that by 2030, AI adoption could transform 38 million jobs, driving a 2.61 per cent productivity boost to the Indian economy through gains in the organised sector and a potential for another 2.82 per cent with the adoption of Gen AI by the unorganised sector.

The report, in January 2025, stated that 24 per cent of tasks across industries have the potential for full automation, while another 42 per cent can be enhanced through AI, freeing up 8-10 hours per week for knowledge workers.

In a release on Thursday, EY said: "As Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Generative AI (GenAI) continue to disrupt job roles, EY has launched AI Academy to support enterprises in upskilling their talent".

The firm said its programme offers structured learning paths curated by leading AI experts, covering foundational AI concepts to advanced GenAI applications, including real-world use cases tailored to specific industries. The initiative follows EY India's efforts to upskill over 44,000 employees internally in this latest technology.

"After upskilling 44,000 employees internally, EY India is now taking this expertise to the industry, working with enterprises in telecom, infrastructure, banking, IT/ITeS, and FMCG to help build AI capabilities through tailored programmes and sector-specific use cases," the EY release said.

AI Academy training module is geared to drive business outcomes using AI, it said, adding that these outcomes include increasing revenue, reducing operational costs, enhancing customer experience, and minimising risks.

The programme focuses on demystifying GenAI, combining foundational learning with practical applications tailored to business needs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Glenmark Pharma's unit, Abbvie sign global licensing deal for cancer drug

Hero MotoCorp appoints Kausalya Nandakumar as CBO of emerging biz unit

Govt plans additional LIC stake sale through OFS; talks in early stage

LIC posts 14.6 pc growth in June individual premium income

Digital Connexion appoints CR Srinivasan as CEO to lead AI growth plans

Topics :artifical intelligenceIndian industry

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 5:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story