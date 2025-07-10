Hero MotoCorp appoints Kausalya Nandakumar as CBO of emerging biz unit

Hero MotoCorp on Thursday said it has appointed Kausalya Nandakumar as Chief Business Officer - Emerging Mobility Business Unit, with immediate effect.

In this role, Nandakumar will report to Pawan Munjal, Executive Chairman, and will be responsible for steering the strategic direction and growth of Hero MotoCorp's Emerging Mobility business - Vida -- as the company accelerates its transformation towards sustainable, future-ready mobility solutions.

Nandakumar brings nearly two decades of leadership experience spanning the automotive, electric mobility, digital innovation, and social impact sectors, Hero MotoCorp said in a regulatory filing.