Glenmark Pharma's unit, Abbvie sign global licensing deal for cancer drug

(Reuters) -India's Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said on Thursday its innovation arm, Ichnos Glenmark Innovation (IGI), and AbbVie have signed an exclusive global licensing agreement for IGI's cancer treatment, ISB 2001.

Under the agreement, AbbVie will get exclusive rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize ISB 2001 in North America, Europe, Japan and Greater China.

Subject to regulatory approvals, IGI will receive an upfront payment of $700 million and could earn up to $1.225 billion in additional milestone payments, according to the agreement.