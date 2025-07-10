Home / Companies / News / Glenmark Pharma's unit, Abbvie sign global licensing deal for cancer drug

Glenmark Pharma's unit, Abbvie sign global licensing deal for cancer drug

Under the agreement, AbbVie will get exclusive rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize ISB 2001 in North America, Europe, Japan and Greater China

Glenmark, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
Subject to regulatory approvals, IGI will receive an upfront payment of $700 million and could earn up to $1.225 billion in additional milestone payments, according to the agreement. | Image: X
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 5:29 PM IST
(Reuters) -India's Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said on Thursday its innovation arm, Ichnos Glenmark Innovation (IGI), and AbbVie have signed an exclusive global licensing agreement for IGI's cancer treatment, ISB 2001.

Under the agreement, AbbVie will get exclusive rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize ISB 2001 in North America, Europe, Japan and Greater China.

Subject to regulatory approvals, IGI will receive an upfront payment of $700 million and could earn up to $1.225 billion in additional milestone payments, according to the agreement.

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Glenmark Pharmaceuticalscancer drugscancer

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

