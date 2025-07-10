Govt plans additional LIC stake sale through OFS; talks in early stage

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), with the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (Dipam) expected to finalise the transaction details, according to sources. The government is preparing to sell a further minority stake in(LIC), with the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (Dipam) expected to finalise the transaction details, according to sources.

At present, the government owns 96.5 per cent of LIC. In May 2022, it sold a 3.5 per cent stake through an initial public offering (IPO), priced between ₹902 and ₹949 per share. The IPO raised around ₹21,000 crore.

Sources confirmed that the government has approved an additional stake sale in LIC via the offer-for-sale (OFS) route, although discussions are still at an early stage.