LIC posts 14.6 pc growth in June individual premium income

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has reported a 14.60 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in individual premium in June 2025, higher than 12.12 per cent growth in premium income of private life insurers, Life Insurance Council data showed on Thursday.

In June 2025, LIC collected ₹5,313 crore in individual premium, compared to 25 private sector companies, which together accounted for ₹8,408 crore.

During the month of June 2025, total policies issued by LIC stood at 1.2 million from 1.4 million in the same period last year. In the individual policies category, LIC issued 1.2 million polices for June 2025 from 1,4 million policies in 2024, Group policies stood at 1,290 in the last month from 2,827 for June 2024.