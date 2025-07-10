Home / Companies / News / LIC posts 14.6 pc growth in June individual premium income

Life Insurance Corporation
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 4:09 PM IST
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has reported a 14.60 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in individual premium in June 2025, higher than 12.12 per cent growth in premium income of private life insurers, Life Insurance Council data showed on Thursday.

In June 2025, LIC collected ₹5,313 crore in individual premium, compared to 25 private sector companies, which together accounted for ₹8,408 crore.

During the month of June 2025, total policies issued by LIC stood at 1.2 million from 1.4 million in the same period last year. In the individual policies category, LIC issued 1.2 million polices for June 2025 from 1,4 million policies in 2024, Group policies stood at 1,290 in the last month from 2,827 for June 2024.

In group premium income, LIC earned₹ 22,087 crore, a 7 per cent decline over June last year. The private sector reported a degrowth of 19 per cent in group premium income at ₹5,315 crore.

The total premium income of LIC during the month declined 3.43 per cent to ₹27,395 crore. Private sector players reported 2.45 per cent decline at ₹13,722 crore in total premium income.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Life Insurance Corporation

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 4:09 PM IST

