Defence shipyard GRSE to develop electric tugs 'E-VOLT 50' with partners

This project seeks to mitigate carbon emissions, enhance operational efficiency, and establish new benchmarks for performance and environmental sustainability

Press Trust of India Kolkata
GRSE has already made strides towards the development of green vessels. (Representative)

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2023 | 6:19 PM IST
Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd, a leading defence shipyard, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Shift Clean Energy (Shift), Seatech Solutions International (Seatech), and the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) to develop electric tugs named E-VOLT 50.

This project seeks to mitigate carbon emissions, enhance operational efficiency, and establish new benchmarks for performance and environmental sustainability within the tugboat industry in a step towards India's aspiration to become the 'global hub for green shipbuilding' by 2030.

GRSE will construct the tugboat based on the design by Seatech, while Shift will provide energy storage solutions. ABS will oversee the construction and design process, ensuring adherence to all applicable regulatory standards, thereby certifying safety, reliability, and compliance, the company informed the bourses.

"The 'E-VOLT 50' represents a bold step towards a cleaner and greener future for maritime sector. By harnessing sustainable energy solutions and cutting-edge technology, we aim to redefine the standards of performance, efficiency, and environmental stewardship," GRSE chairman and managing director Cmde PR Hari said.

GRSE has already made strides towards the development of green vessels.

Currently, the shipyard is constructing a zero-emission electric ferry for the West Bengal government, capable of accommodating 150 passengers. Upon its commissioning, this ferry is poised to revolutionise passenger services along the Hooghly and other major rivers.

Topics :defence sectorclean energyGreen InfrastructureSustainable Development

First Published: Nov 23 2023 | 6:19 PM IST

