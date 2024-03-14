Home / Companies / News / Delhi airport transshipped over 8,000 MT of Bangladeshi cargo in 1 year

Delhi airport transshipped over 8,000 MT of Bangladeshi cargo in 1 year

The European Union is the second-largest export destination for Bangladeshi apparel, followed by the UK and Canada

According to the release, the airport has installed 28 dual view X-ray machines for international general cargo processing.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2024 | 5:35 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Delhi airport operator DIAL on Thursday said it has transshipped more than 8,000 million tonnes of cargo from Bangladesh to various overseas destinations.

"The transshipment facility for Bangladeshi cargo first began on February 26, 2023, paving the way for a faster and cost-effective route of shipping export cargo internationally. Since then, Delhi Airport has helped transship over 80 lakh kgs (8,000 MT) of readymade garments to European nations, including Spain, Netherlands and France," it said in a release.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The European Union is the second-largest export destination for Bangladeshi apparel, followed by the UK and Canada.

The Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said it has transshipped over 5.17 lakh MT of international cargo between April 2023 and January 2024.

According to the release, the airport has installed 28 dual view X-ray machines for international general cargo processing.

"Five extra X-ray machines have been augmented for handling Bangladesh cargo to avoid any congestion for general cargo," it added.

Also Read

Govt app to allow live tracking of cargo across land, rail, sea & air

NED vs BAN Highlights, Cricket World Cup 2023: Dutch tame Tigers at Eden

Cricket World Cup 2023 BAN vs SL Playing 11, toss result & live streaming

AUS vs BAN highlights: Australia register 7th consecutive win in World Cup

Cricket World Cup 2023, BAN vs AFG Highlights: Tigers start with big win

Biocon to sell branded formulations biz to Eris Lifesciences for $150 mn

After RBI restriction, Fitch puts IIFL Finance on negative rating watch

Adani Green Energy operationalises 126 MW wind power plant in Gujarat

Tata Motors to submit detailed project report on Tamil Nadu plant soon

L&T wins Rs 5,000 crore major onshore gas pipeline project in West Asia

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :DelhiairportBangladeshCargo industry

First Published: Mar 14 2024 | 5:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story