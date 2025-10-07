Dell raises long-term growth forecasts on strong demand for AI servers

Dell raised its long-term revenue and profit growth forecasts on Tuesday, signaling robust demand for its servers that power artificial intelligence workloads.

Its shares surged 7 per cent in premarket trading after the company said it expects compounded annual revenue growth between 7 per cent and 9 per cent, up from its prior view of 3 per cent to 4 per cent.

It also nearly doubled its expectations for annual growth in adjusted earnings per share to at least 15 per cent from 8 per cent, betting on the insatiable demand for computing power needed to run generative AI products such as ChatGPT.