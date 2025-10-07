Raymond Group to invest ₹1,000 crore in aerospace, auto units in Andhra

As part of its strategy to strengthen its foothold in the aerospace and automotive sectors, Raymond Group will set up a global aerospace manufacturing unit at Gudipalli and an automotive manufacturing unit at Tekulodu, both in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh.

The ventures will see a cumulative investment of around Rs 1,000 crore, with government incentives of Rs 695 crore, generating around 5,400 jobs. According to a source aware of the development, the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) has already cleared the proposals submitted by the company for the project.

"Out of the total investment of Rs 943 crore, the Andhra Pradesh government will give incentives of over Rs 695 crore," the source said. According to media reports, Raymond Group entered aerospace manufacturing by acquiring a controlling stake in Maini Precision Products (MPPL) in 2023 and is investing further in high-precision engineering, including auto and aerospace components.

Aerospace and auto units to boost local manufacturing For the automotive business unit at Tekulodu, the state had cleared incentives worth Rs 314 crore for JK Maini Precision Technology for a total investment of Rs 430 crore. The project may provide direct employment to over 4,096 people. For the aerospace venture, JK Maini Global Aerospace will invest around Rs 510 crore, generating 1,400 jobs at a 47-acre campus in Gudipalli. Incentives for this venture may come to around Rs 380 crore. To date, the SIPB has cleared investments worth around Rs 6.3 trillion since the new government took charge last year.

Founded in 1973, Maini Precision Products Ltd established a strong legacy in automotive and industrial component manufacturing. Its journey into aerospace began in 2004, as it started delivering mission-critical components to global aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). JK Maini Global Aerospace Ltd (JKMGAL) is a trusted name in aerospace manufacturing, precision engineering, and high-complexity component production for global OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers. Andhra Pradesh attracts major renewable and industrial projects Since N Chandrababu Naidu took charge as Chief Minister in June 2024, the state has attracted fresh renewable energy (RE) projects worth Rs 2.2 trillion. A major share of these investments is coming from Hyderabad-based Navayuga Engineering, which will expand its Gujjili Pumped Storage Power (PSP) project in Alluri Sitharama Raju district from 1,500 MW to 2,400 MW at an investment of Rs 15,455 crore.