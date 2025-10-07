Eli Lilly's Mounjaro logs ₹80 crore in September, India's No. 2 drug

US drugmaker Eli Lilly’s weight-loss drug Mounjaro (tirzepatide) recorded Rs 80 crore in revenue for September 2025, becoming the second most sold drug in India by value, according to data from market research firm Pharmarack.

The drug’s September sales rose nearly 42 per cent from Rs 56 crore in August.

The sharp rise is due to growing demand for the drug and patients gradually shifting to higher dosages, according to experts.

“The demand for Mounjaro has been high, with the drug garnering cumulative revenue of Rs 233 crore since its launch in the country in March this year,” said Sheetal Sapale, vice-president (commercial) at Pharmarack.

The drug is currently available in two injectable dosage forms — 2.5 mg and 5 mg — priced between Rs 14,000 and Rs 17,500 per month. Existing patients are upgrading to higher doses after four weeks, while new patients are onboarding in good numbers. Prescribed primarily for patients who meet clinical criteria related to obesity and diabetes, Mounjaro’s sales growth comes even as Eli Lilly received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to market the drug in a ready-to-use prefilled KwikPen format. With the world’s third-largest population of people living with overweight and obesity, India is emerging as a key market for weight-loss treatments.

According to an Indian Council of Medical Research–INDIAB (India Diabetes) study, the country has 254 million people with generalised obesity and 351 million with abdominal obesity. GST revamp temporarily disrupts pharma distribution channels The recent revision in Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates, which reduced rates on medicines from 12 per cent to 5 per cent, led to a slight disturbance in the pharma distribution network during September 2025, according to Pharmarack. While the GST revision was announced on September 3, there had already been a strong pickup in purchases at older rates during August. “However, confusion among retailers about how GST benefits should be passed on to consumers led to lower purchases and sales in September,” said Sapale.