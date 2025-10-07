Home / Companies / News / Eli Lilly's Mounjaro logs ₹80 crore in September, India's No. 2 drug

Eli Lilly's Mounjaro logs ₹80 crore in September, India's No. 2 drug

Eli Lilly's weight-loss injection Mounjaro saw a 42% jump in September sales, touching Rs 80 crore as more patients shift to higher doses amid rising demand

Eli Lilly's Mounjaro
The drug is currently available in two injectable dosage forms — 2.5 mg and 5 mg — priced between Rs 14,000 and Rs 17,500 per month. (Photo: AdobeStock)
Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 8:22 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
US drugmaker Eli Lilly’s weight-loss drug Mounjaro (tirzepatide) recorded Rs 80 crore in revenue for September 2025, becoming the second most sold drug in India by value, according to data from market research firm Pharmarack.
 
The drug’s September sales rose nearly 42 per cent from Rs 56 crore in August.
 
The sharp rise is due to growing demand for the drug and patients gradually shifting to higher dosages, according to experts.
 
“The demand for Mounjaro has been high, with the drug garnering cumulative revenue of Rs 233 crore since its launch in the country in March this year,” said Sheetal Sapale, vice-president (commercial) at Pharmarack.
 
The drug is currently available in two injectable dosage forms — 2.5 mg and 5 mg — priced between Rs 14,000 and Rs 17,500 per month.
 
Existing patients are upgrading to higher doses after four weeks, while new patients are onboarding in good numbers.
 
Prescribed primarily for patients who meet clinical criteria related to obesity and diabetes, Mounjaro’s sales growth comes even as Eli Lilly received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to market the drug in a ready-to-use prefilled KwikPen format.
 
With the world’s third-largest population of people living with overweight and obesity, India is emerging as a key market for weight-loss treatments.
 
According to an Indian Council of Medical Research–INDIAB (India Diabetes) study, the country has 254 million people with generalised obesity and 351 million with abdominal obesity.
 
GST revamp temporarily disrupts pharma distribution channels
 
The recent revision in Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates, which reduced rates on medicines from 12 per cent to 5 per cent, led to a slight disturbance in the pharma distribution network during September 2025, according to Pharmarack.
 
While the GST revision was announced on September 3, there had already been a strong pickup in purchases at older rates during August.
 
“However, confusion among retailers about how GST benefits should be passed on to consumers led to lower purchases and sales in September,” said Sapale.
 
She added that the situation is expected to normalise soon as communication from pharmaceutical companies filters through to distributors over the next couple of months.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Supreme Court restores GERC order in Gujarat Urja-Essar Power dispute

Raymond Group to invest ₹1,000 crore in aerospace, auto units in Andhra

DreamFolks launches Club Membership after ending domestic lounge services

Netflix India partners with IICT, Ficci to support AVGC-XR segment in India

TVS Venu family scales up Atelier Expressions with J.L. Coquet acquisition

Topics :Eli LillyPharma

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 8:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story