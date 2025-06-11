Jio BlackRock joint venture JBIAPL gets Sebi nod to be investment advisor

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has granted registration to Jio BlackRock Investment Advisers Private Limited (JBIAPL) to operate as an investment adviser, the company confirmed in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

JBIAPL is a 50:50 joint venture between Jio Financial Services Limited and global asset management firm BlackRock.

“Please note that the Securities and Exchange Board of India, vide letter dated June 10, 2025, has granted certificate of registration to Jio BlackRock Investment Advisers Private Limited (‘JBIAPL’) to act as an Investment Adviser,” the company stated. “The Company received the intimation from JBIAPL on June 10, 2025, at 3:12 p.m.”

AMC approval earlier in May On May 27, Jio BlackRock Asset Management received final approval from Sebi to launch its mutual fund business. This approval brought the total number of mutual fund participants in India’s ₹70-trillion industry to 48. ALSO READ: Jio Financial stock jumps 4% as Jio BlackRock gets SEBI nod for MF biz The joint venture, first announced on July 26, 2023, aims to offer a full suite of financial products in the investment advisory and mutual fund space. Sebi granted in-principle approval for the mutual fund business on October 4, 2024. Jio Financial Q4 FY25 performance Jio Financial Services (JFS) reported a total income of ₹518 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, marking a 24% year-on-year increase. Pre-provision operating profit stood at ₹374 crore, up 18% year-on-year, while profit after tax was ₹316 crore.