Home / Companies / News / SBI hires 13,455 junior associates to boost branch services across country

SBI hires 13,455 junior associates to boost branch services across country

The recruitment aimed to fill vacancies across 35 states and Union Territories, making it one of the significant hiring efforts in the industry, SBI said in a statement

SBI, State Bank Of India
The selection process commenced with preliminary examinations held in February and March 2025 and the main examinations conducted in April 2025, it said (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 6:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

State Bank of India on Wednesday said it has hired 13,455 junior associates to enhance customer experience at bank's branches across the country.

The recruitment aimed to fill vacancies across 35 states and Union Territories, making it one of the significant hiring efforts in the industry, SBI said in a statement.

The selection process commenced with preliminary examinations held in February and March 2025 and the main examinations conducted in April 2025, it said.

Following a rigorous and transparent evaluation, 13,455 candidates have been selected for appointment, it said.

Speaking on the announcement, SBI Chairman C S Setty said the bank's total recruitment across categories is about 18,000 people, out of which around 13,500 will be clerical recruitment, 3,000 will be probationary officers and local-based officers.

"As we onboard this new talent pool, we further aim to strengthen our human resource capabilities by implementing structured skill development programmes aligned with evolving functional and technological requirements," he said.

SBI, the employer to over 2,36,000 employees, remains committed to creating meaningful employment and nurturing the next generation of banking professionals, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Jio BlackRock joint venture JBIAPL gets Sebi nod to be investment advisor

Two public-sector firms pull bond sales as RBI moves spark swings

Hindustan Zinc declares Rs 10/share interim dividend, totalling Rs 4,225 cr

Ireda raises over ₹2,000 crore via QIP from domestic, foreign investors

Mizuho on verge of buying majority stake in investment bank Avendus

Topics :sbiHiring

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 6:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story