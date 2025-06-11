SBI hires 13,455 junior associates to boost branch services across country

State Bank of India on Wednesday said it has hired 13,455 junior associates to enhance customer experience at bank's branches across the country.
The recruitment aimed to fill vacancies across 35 states and Union Territories, making it one of the significant hiring efforts in the industry, SBI said in a statement.
The selection process commenced with preliminary examinations held in February and March 2025 and the main examinations conducted in April 2025, it said.
Following a rigorous and transparent evaluation, 13,455 candidates have been selected for appointment, it said.
Speaking on the announcement, SBI Chairman C S Setty said the bank's total recruitment across categories is about 18,000 people, out of which around 13,500 will be clerical recruitment, 3,000 will be probationary officers and local-based officers.
"As we onboard this new talent pool, we further aim to strengthen our human resource capabilities by implementing structured skill development programmes aligned with evolving functional and technological requirements," he said.
SBI, the employer to over 2,36,000 employees, remains committed to creating meaningful employment and nurturing the next generation of banking professionals, it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app