Delhi Metro launches WhatsApp-based ticketing service for Airport line

The report further stated that with the launch of this facility, commuters on the Airport Line will now be able to use WhatsApp chatbot-generated QR code-based tickets from their smartphones

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 10:06 PM IST
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Tuesday launched a WhatsApp-based ticketing service for commuters travelling on the Airport line. 

According to the Press Trust of India, the system will allow commuters to receive a QR-based ticket directly on WhatsApp. The service was launched by DMRC's Managing Director Vikas Kumar at the Metro Bhawan in New Delhi, in the presence of other senior officials.

The report further stated that with the launch of this facility, commuters on the Airport Line will now be able to use WhatsApp chatbot-generated QR code-based tickets from their smartphones.

The new ticketing service "will make commuting more efficient and seamless for commuters, especially national and international travellers heading to or coming from the airport, using the Airport Line, as they can now purchase and use tickets generated in their phone itself through a dedicated WhatsApp chatbot (available in English and Hindi language) as per their convenience", DMRC said.
 

DMRC also stated that in order to initiate the service, commuters will be required to add DMRC's official WhatsApp number 9650855800 to their phone contact list.

A maximum of six QR-code-based tickets can be generated for each passenger for single and group journeys, DMRC noted. 

'The tickets will be valid till the end of the business day. But once entry is done, passengers should exit within 65 mins from the destination station. For exit at the source (origin) station, passengers should leave within 30 minutes from the time of entry," DMRC said.

Commuters will not be able to book the tickets after business hours and this new service will not allow the cancellation of tickets.

While DMRC will charge a nominal convenience fee for transactions done through credit or debit cards, no convenience fee will be charged for UPI-based transactions.

Earlier this month, the DMRC launched a QR code-based paper ticket for travel on all lines, describing the development as a move towards a more transparent and human intervention-free mechanism.

 

Topics :DMRCDelhi MetrowhatsappBS Web Reports

First Published: May 30 2023 | 10:54 PM IST

