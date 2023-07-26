Home / Companies / News / Demerger not to affect synergies between ITC's other businesses: Analysts

Demerger not to affect synergies between ITC's other businesses: Analysts

The proposed demerger of the hotels division of ITC into a separate entity will not affect synergies with other business lines of the conglomerate, according to analysts

Press Trust of India Kolkata
Broking firm JM Financial said in a report "synergies between hotels and other ITC businesses like foods should largely remain unaffected".

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2023 | 8:44 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The proposed demerger of the hotels division of ITC into a separate entity will not affect synergies with other business lines of the conglomerate, according to analysts.

The board of ITC on Monday accorded in-principle approval to demerge its hotels business into a new entity to be listed pursuant to a scheme of arrangement.

Broking firm JM Financial said in a report "synergies between hotels and other ITC businesses like foods should largely remain unaffected".

The firm said that ITC will continue to hold 40 per cent shareholding in the new entity post-demerger and the balance of 60 per cent will be owned by the shareholders.

This, according to JM Financial, will help the demerged business to raise and deploy its own capital to fund growth of the hotel business and ensure it remains on top amongst peers.

This move of demerger will also point towards a sharper capital allocation strategy of ITC, the report said.

Another firm Nuvama Research said that ITC has addressed the key investor expectation of demerging the hotels business.

With ITC holding 40 per cent of the demerged entity directly and the balance 60 per cent by its shareholders, this will provide synergy and stability in the operations of the two companies, it said.

Nuvama said had ITC had no stake in the proposed demerged entity, the hotels business would become a takeover target with no possibilities of synergy.

Prior to 2004, the ownership of the hotels business was split between ITC Limited and ITC Hotels Limited and its subsidiaries.

However, the two were merged on April one, 2004 and the hotels business was consolidated under ITC.

Nuvama said the structure of the demerged entity implies a balance between decision-making capabilities and stability.

The company's hotels business is operated under six brands - ITC Hotels, Mementos, WelcomHotel, Storri, Fortune and WelcomHeritage.

From 2002-03 to 2022-23, the revenues from the hotels business has grown at a CAGR of 11 per cent.

On Wednesday, the ITC scrip closed at Rs 472.40 per cent on NSE, registering a rise of 2.18 per cent.

Also Read

ITC rally has more legs on FMCG biz scale up, high cigarette vols: Analysts

ITC Q4FY23 cigarette volume seen 13% up; Margin to see sharp yearly jump

ITC approves demerger of hotel business to form new entity 'ITC Hotels'

Hospitality industry flocks to Ayodhya as religious tourism gains momentum

ITC hotel biz demerger allays capital allocation concerns, say analysts

Boeing loses $149 mn in Q2 as plane maker pushes ahead production increases

Unfavourable rains impacts Coca Cola's business, growth outlook intact

Qatar fund in talks to buy minority stake in Reliance Retail Ventures

NCLT gives green signal to Go First to fly aircraft if registered

ReNew signs pact with Petronas's green unit Gentari for 5GW projects

Topics :ITCCompanies

First Published: Jul 26 2023 | 8:44 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story