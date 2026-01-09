Devyani International owned Sky Gate sells Peanutbutter to Heritage Foods

Devyani International, one of the country's leading quick service operators, on Thursday said its subsidiary Sky Gate Hospitality has sold its stake in Peanutbutter and Jelly to Heritage Foods.

Peanutbutter and Jelly Pvt Ltd owns health-focused 'Get-A-Way' brand, which produces high-protein, no-added-sugar ice creams and desserts.

"Sky Gate Hospitality, a subsidiary company had executed a Share Purchase Agreement with Heritage Foods for sale of its entire 51% equity stake held in Peanutbutter and Jelly a subsidiary of Sky Gate and a step-down subsidiary of the Company," said a regulatory filing from Devyani International Ltd (DIL).

Consequently, Peanutbutter has "ceased to be a subsidiary of Sky Gate and a step-down subsidiary of the Company with immediate effect," it said.