Strong Q3 show, improved outlook positive for Godrej Consumer Products

GAUM (about 19 per cent of consolidated sales in FY25) business remained strong and is likely to achieve its guidance of double-digit top and bottom-line growth, according to the company. GAUM should have seen constant currency growth of 15 per cent Y-o-Y.

Management expects India business margins to return to its normative range (24 per cent-26 per cent) as the benefits of lower palm prices materialise. The Q3 India margins may be at the low end of the range at 24 per cent. Africa margins will hold up around 14-15 per cent, while Indonesia margins will be under some pressure.