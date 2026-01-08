Indian, German companies to sign submarine manufacturing deal this year

State-owned Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) and German company Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems GmbH are likely to sign a submarine manufacturing deal this year, an Indian source said on Thursday.

A related contract, currently under negotiation, has yet to be concluded between the Ministry of Defence (on behalf of the Indian Navy) and MDL for six submarines, which is also likely to be finalised this year, the source said.

As part of the Project 75 (India) submarine programme, the Indian Navy aims to acquire six advanced conventional attack submarines with air-independent propulsion systems that enhance endurance under water, enabling them to remain submerged longer than diesel-electric propulsion variants.

The German company is expected to transfer technology to MDL — a first for submarine manufacturing in India — as a “prerequisite” to participate in Project 75 (I) and build six submarines, according to the source. It remains unclear whether the deal will be signed during German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s visit to India next week or at a later date this year. MDL declined to comment on the matter. India operates around 19 submarines, both nuclear and conventional, and seeks to increase the number in the coming years. China is believed to have many more submarines, while Pakistan is expected to buy new submarines from China. Indian security analysts have spoken of the growing threat of submarine warfare in the future.