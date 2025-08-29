Home / Companies / News / DGCA approves IndiGo's 6-month extension of agreement with Turkish Airlines

DGCA approves IndiGo's 6-month extension of agreement with Turkish Airlines

The airline added that the approval will help mitigate potential losses to the Indian aviation sector while ensuring uninterrupted international connectivity

indigo airlines, indigo
The present extension was supposed to expire on August 31. (Photo: Reuters)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 10:42 AM IST
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has approved IndiGo's request to extend its agreement with Turkish Airlines, subject to regulatory conditions, the airline confirmed on Friday.

Sources confirmed that the extension has been granted for 6 months, till February 28, 2026.

The present extension was supposed to expire on August 31.

In a statement issued by IndiGo, it said, "We acknowledge the acceptance of IndiGo's request for extension to its wet lease arrangement with Turkish Airlines, subject to conditions laid down by the regulator. This approval comes at a crucial time and will help mitigate losses to the Indian aviation due to geopolitical restrictions, and greatly benefitting Indian travellers during the peak travel season by ensuring a seamless, direct connection to Istanbul and points beyond."

The airline added that the approval will help mitigate potential losses to the Indian aviation sector while ensuring uninterrupted international connectivity.

"Given the current geopolitical challenges, this extension provides much-needed continuity and stability in operations, allowing us to better serve the growing demand for international travel," the statement said.

The airline further expressed gratitude to the authorities for accepting the request of extension of wet lease arrangement with Turkish Airlines.

"We are thankful to the authorities for accepting our request for extension. As always, we continue to be fully compliant with the relevant regulations and conditions of extension laid down by the authorities," it added.

Earlier in May 2025, Indigo was granted a onetime last and final extension of three months up to August 2025 for the "damp-leased" aircraft from Turkish Airlines by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers had said that the one-time, last and final three-month extension, granted till August 2025, for the 'damp-leased' aircraft from Turkish Airlines will help the airline manage ongoing operations and customer commitments.

"We have the coming month to find a solution for the customers which were booked. The extension helps us, of course, to have more time to get that addressed, and we'll look, we'll look at how to address it and how to incorporate it. So we still have time for the next few months to do that," the CEO had said during a press conference in the national capital.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :IndiGo AirlinesDGCAairlines

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 10:42 AM IST

