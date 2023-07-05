Interview: CFA Institute's inclusion push to take account of caste

Porwal: We have a DEI code which is right now very America-centric. We are looking at adapting it for the Asian markets as well. We’ll be starting work on that. The intention of the DEI code is to look at inclusion across the spectrum…irrespective of anything be it caste, religion, race, etc. If here we have issues with caste, in America and other markets it might be race. Our intention is to increase the level of inclusion irrespective of all that. The idea of introducing the DEI code is to encourage organisations to do that. Inclusion would mean that when they are hiring…one needs to be gender-neutral, caste-neutral, race-neutral.

: The CFA program is about as democratic as it gets in terms of access. It’s not about going to the right school or….the right background…or any of those things which might be seen as advantages that someone has over the other….Its open to all.