Dhanlaxmi Bank starts hunt for new CEO, Shivan's term to be over in January

The search-cum-selection committee, constituted by the board at its meeting held on Wednesday, will identify and evaluate suitable candidates for the position

Shine Jacob Chennai

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 9:57 PM IST
Kerala-based private sector lender Dhanlaxmi Bank came out with an advertisement on Wednesday for the post of managing director and chief executive officer, as the term of its incumbent, J K Shivan, is set to be over by 29 January next year.

The search-cum-selection committee, constituted by the board at its meeting held on Wednesday, will identify and evaluate suitable candidates for the position, the bank informed its shareholders. In its advertisement, the bank said that the candidate should have good knowledge in credit and overall experience of around 25 years as a commercial banker, covering branch operation, administration, retail, SME, treasury, risk management and planning.

Shivan has 37 years of experience in the State Bank of India (SBI) and has handled various areas of commercial banking. He has headed corporate banking, international and forex operations and was also involved in retail advances and agriculture credit. He also has experience as a branch/regional head in SBI. Shivan retired as Chief General Manager of the Stressed Assets Resolution Group of SBI.

Topics :Dhanlaxmi BankIndian banking systemIndian Banks

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 9:57 PM IST

