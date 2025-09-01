Renault names Katrin Adt as Dacia head in top management overhaul

By Stefan Nicola and Albertina Torsoli

Renault SA has started reorganising its top management ranks as new Chief Executive Officer Francois Provost makes his first moves to stabilise the French carmaker.

Renault is tapping Katrin Adt, a longtime Mercedes-Benz Group AG executive, to succeed Denis Le Vot as head of the popular Dacia brand. Renault brand boss Fabrice Cambolive has been appointed chief growth officer, a newly created position meant to better coordinate strategy for the group’s key brands.

“We need an organization capable of making faster decisions, executing more efficiently, and being closer to its customers,” Provost said Monday in a statement.