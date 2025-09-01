Home / Companies / News / Renault names Katrin Adt as Dacia head in top management overhaul

Renault names Katrin Adt as Dacia head in top management overhaul

Renault is tapping Katrin Adt, a longtime Mercedes-Benz Group AG executive, to succeed Denis Le Vot as head of the popular Dacia brand

Renault
Renault(Photo: Reuters)
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 2:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Stefan Nicola and Albertina Torsoli
 
Renault SA has started reorganising its top management ranks as new Chief Executive Officer Francois Provost makes his first moves to stabilise the French carmaker.
 
Renault is tapping Katrin Adt, a longtime Mercedes-Benz Group AG executive, to succeed Denis Le Vot as head of the popular Dacia brand. Renault brand boss Fabrice Cambolive has been appointed chief growth officer, a newly created position meant to better coordinate strategy for the group’s key brands.
 
“We need an organization capable of making faster decisions, executing more efficiently, and being closer to its customers,” Provost said Monday in a statement.
 
The CEO has worked over the traditional August break to install new managers as Renault faces challenges including muted demand in Europe and the expansion of Chinese manufacturers led by BYD Co. In July, the manufacturer lowered its profitability outlook amid intensifying competition and a weakening van market.
 
Le Vot, whose work increasing market share at the Dacia brand made him a contender for the CEO role, decided to leave Renault.
 
The manufacturer appointed company veteran Philippe Brunet chief technology officer to accelerate innovation at the group. Anthony Plouvier, another long-term Renault manager, will succeed Provost as procurement chief.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ashok Leyland inks ₹5,000 cr pact with China's CALB for next-gen batteries

Lower GST on 2Ws will boost affordability, aid buyers: Hero MotoCorp chief

Coal India fined ₹10.72 lakh for non-compliance with Sebi directives

Ambani family postpones New York show amid ongoing India-US tensions

Ashok Leyland lines up ₹5k cr investment to localise battery ecosystem

Topics :RenaultAuto makersAuto industry

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story