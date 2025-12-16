Dharma Productions buys Cornerstone's stake in its talent management firm

Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions on Tuesday acquired Cornerstone’s stake in the talent management company Dharma Cornerstone Agency for an undisclosed amount, according to its release.

With this, Dharma Productions will get full control over Dharma Cornerstone Agency, which was started as a joint venture with Cornerstone Sport and Entertainment. As per media reports, Cornerstone used to hold around 45 per cent in DCA. Following the deal, Dharma Productions will be relaunching Dharma Cornerstone Agency as Dharma Collab Artists Agency (DCAA) to represent talent built across film, music, sports, digital media and live entertainment. Uday Singh Gauri will continue as the chief executive officer (CEO) of DCAA, while Rajeev Masand will continue as its chief operating officer (COO). Dharma Productions, a film production and distribution company, which had sold its 50 per cent stake to Adar Poonawalla for Rs 1,000 crore last year, stated that this expansion reflects its broader ambition to build a cohesive cultural platform.