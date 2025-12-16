Home / Companies / News / Dharma Productions buys Cornerstone's stake in its talent management firm

Dharma Productions buys Cornerstone's stake in its talent management firm

With this, Dharma Productions will get full control over Dharma Cornerstone Agency, which was started as a joint venture with Cornerstone Sport and Entertainment

Karan Johar
Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 10:27 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions on Tuesday acquired Cornerstone’s stake in the talent management company Dharma Cornerstone Agency for an undisclosed amount, according to its release.
 
With this, Dharma Productions will get full control over Dharma Cornerstone Agency, which was started as a joint venture with Cornerstone Sport and Entertainment. As per media reports, Cornerstone used to hold around 45 per cent in DCA. Following the deal, Dharma Productions will be relaunching Dharma Cornerstone Agency as Dharma Collab Artists Agency (DCAA) to represent talent built across film, music, sports, digital media and live entertainment. Uday Singh Gauri will continue as the chief executive officer (CEO) of DCAA, while Rajeev Masand will continue as its chief operating officer (COO). Dharma Productions, a film production and distribution company, which had sold its 50 per cent stake to Adar Poonawalla for Rs 1,000 crore last year, stated that this expansion reflects its broader ambition to build a cohesive cultural platform.
 
“Talent has always shaped Dharma’s identity, influencing both our creative choices and how we build for the future. With DCAA, we are creating a structured platform that supports artists across disciplines. This is a deliberate and long-term step toward deepening our role in the creative economy,” said Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharma Productions, in a statement.
 
Meanwhile, Gauri noted that the company’s focus is on developing long-term careers across multiple formats, while creating meaningful pathways between talent and opportunity. DCAA is expected to be about scale, care, clarity and collaboration.
 
So far, DCAA represents actors like Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Disha Patani, Rasha Thadani, Aditya Roy Kapur and Harshvardhan.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

US banking giant JP MorganChase to set up Asia's largest GCC in India

NCLT Mumbai approves Vedanta demerger into five sector-specific entities

Bhavish Aggarwal monetises Ola Electric stake, releases ₹260 crore pledges

Ola Electric founder clears ₹260 crore loan, unwinds all share pledges

Govt reappoints Ashwini Tewari as SBI managing director till December 2027

Topics :Dharma ProductionsIndian film industrytalent firms

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 10:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story