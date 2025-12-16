US banking giant JP MorganChase to set up Asia's largest GCC in India

US banking giant JP Morgan will be the sole occupier of the 2 million square feet global capacity centre (GCC) space meant for 30,000 employees in Mumbai’s Powai, according to people in the know, making the centre the largest such in Asia when it is completed in 2029.

The American banker’s GCC push in India comes on the back of it taking up nearly 1 million sq ft of office space over the last two years, pegging it amongst the busiest in the banking, finance, securities and insurance (BFSI) segment in India. Earlier this month, it leased a 176,000 sq ft facility in Hyderabad for over Rs 50 crore annually for five years.

JP Morgan leased about 1.6 million square feet of office space in Bengaluru’s Embassy Tech Village in 2018, which also houses companies such as Flipkart and Wells Fargo. Around the same time, it took up 0.94 million sq ft space in Hyderabad’s Knowledge City and another 0.5 million sq ft in the same space with Salarpuria Sattva. Spread across the two technology hubs in south India, the bank occupied close to 3 million sq ft. With the current built-to-suit project over six acres, the bank will have one of the largest presence in terms of GCC size across the country. Alternative asset manager Brookfield will invest $1 billion, through an agreement between Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) and a partner. JPMorgan Chase declined to comment on queries sent by Business Standard on Monday.

According to Anuj Puri, chairman at Anarock group, India’s largest operational GCCs include Microsoft’s Hyderabad GCC, spanning 2.5 million sq ft and with 18,000 employees; Amazon’s Hyderabad campus covering 9.7 acres and with 15,000 employees; Goldman Sachs’ Bengaluru office with 1.2 million sq ft and a capacity of 7,300 seats; the Walmart Global Tech Chennai spanning 465,447 sq ft and with 4,500 employees; and JPMorgan Chase’s multi-city operations, which together account for about 55,000 total employees. JP Morgan’s move to scale up its GCC presence in India puts India in the lead among global GCC hubs, both in terms of people employed and real estate space leased. While capability centres exist in countries such as Poland, the Philippines and Mexico, none has the scale of talent to match India, which has seen a throng of MNCs, despite macroeconomic headwinds and tariff threats.

US and European banks, including Goldman Sachs, Citibank, HSBC, American Express and Deutsche Bank, which have their capability centres spread across Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Mumbai, have been the largest space absorbers in those cities. According to Shrinivas Rao, chief executive officer at real estate solutions provider Vestian, GCCs have remained the dominant demand driver, accounting for 42 per cent of pan-India absorption of office space in the nine months ended September, with absorption for the full year of 2025 expected to touch a record 75 mn sq ft. “Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, and NCR led the activity. Bengaluru, NCR, and Pune contributed nearly two-thirds of new supply additions, while Bengaluru, NCR, and Mumbai accounted for 85 per cent of the total absorption.”

GCCs now account for nearly 40 per cent of all occupied Grade A stock across the top six cities, exhibiting the fastest growth among all industry segments active in India’s office leasing landscape, according to JLL. Office stock occupied by GCCs across the top six cities (including Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune) has crossed 200 mn sq ft. Bengaluru continues to lead the pack, with about 42 per cent of the GCC-occupied stock, equating to 85 million sq ft, with over 460 GCC occupiers in the city. Hyderabad is the second-biggest GCC market in India, though it has a smaller number of GCCs compared to Mumbai, Delhi NCR and Pune, the report added.