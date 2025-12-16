Home / Companies / News / Govt reappoints Ashwini Tewari as SBI managing director till December 2027

Govt reappoints Ashwini Tewari as SBI managing director till December 2027

State Bank of India (SBI)
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has re-appointed Ashwini Kumar Tewari as managing director (MD) of State Bank of India (SBI) for another term from January 27, 2026, to December 31, 2027. His term was scheduled to end in January 2026. Tewari currently oversees corporate banking and subsidiaries at SBI.
 
Earlier this week, the government appointed Ravi Ranjan as managing director with effect from December 15, 2025, till September 30, 2028.
 
With this, all four MD positions at SBI have now been filled. SBI is currently headed by chairman CS Setty and four managing directors—Ashwini Kumar Tewari; Rana Ashutosh Kumar Singh, who oversees international banking, global markets and technology; Rama Mohan Rao Amara, in charge of retail business and operations; and Ravi Ranjan, who will handle risk, compliance and the stressed assets resolution group (SARG).
 
Tewari has over three decades of experience with SBI, having joined the bank in 1991 as a probationary officer. He has previously served as managing director and chief executive officer of SBI Cards & Payment Services. Tewari has also been the country head of SBI’s US operations, managing branches in major cities such as New York and Chicago, and has held senior leadership roles in international banking across East Asia.

