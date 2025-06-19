Dhunseri to invest ₹2,240 crore to expand plastic film capacity by 2029

Kolkata-basedis planning to invest around ₹2,240 crore in expanding its plastic packaging material capacity through a mix of greenfield and brownfield projects by 2029.

At Panagarh in West Bengal, where it already operates an existing unit, Dhunseri Poly Films Private Limited—a 100 per cent subsidiary of Dhunseri Ventures—is looking to set up at least two additional lines: a BOPET (biaxially oriented polyethylene terephthalate) line and a BOPP (biaxially oriented polypropylene) line. The investment for this project is estimated at ₹1,000 crore, and the lines are expected to be operational by 2029.

C K Dhanuka, chairman of the Dhunseri Group, said that the Panagarh expansion proposal would be tabled at the next board meeting for approval. The capital expenditure is expected to be funded through a debt-equity ratio of 70:30.

At Kathua in Jammu, the foundation stone for two BOPP plants was laid on 8 June. These lines are targeted for commissioning by March 2027.