Home / Companies / News / Dhunseri to invest ₹2,240 crore to expand plastic film capacity by 2029

Dhunseri to invest ₹2,240 crore to expand plastic film capacity by 2029

Dhunseri Poly Films to add BOPET and BOPP lines in West Bengal and Jammu with ₹2,240 crore investment, targeting total installed capacity of 330,000 tonnes by 2029

Dhunseri Group
The group also has business interests in the downstream petrochemical and tea sectors.
Ishita Ayan Dutt New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 9:11 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Kolkata-based Dhunseri Group is planning to invest around ₹2,240 crore in expanding its plastic packaging material capacity through a mix of greenfield and brownfield projects by 2029.
 
At Panagarh in West Bengal, where it already operates an existing unit, Dhunseri Poly Films Private Limited—a 100 per cent subsidiary of Dhunseri Ventures—is looking to set up at least two additional lines: a BOPET (biaxially oriented polyethylene terephthalate) line and a BOPP (biaxially oriented polypropylene) line. The investment for this project is estimated at ₹1,000 crore, and the lines are expected to be operational by 2029. 
 
C K Dhanuka, chairman of the Dhunseri Group, said that the Panagarh expansion proposal would be tabled at the next board meeting for approval. The capital expenditure is expected to be funded through a debt-equity ratio of 70:30.
 
At Kathua in Jammu, the foundation stone for two BOPP plants was laid on 8 June. These lines are targeted for commissioning by March 2027.
 
With the additional lines at Panagarh and the proposed facility in Jammu, Dhunseri Poly Films’ installed capacity by 2029 will reach approximately 120,000 tonnes for BOPET films and 210,000 tonnes for BOPP films. Currently, the company has an installed capacity of about 51,200 tonnes of BOPET films at Panagarh. 
 
The group also has business interests in the downstream petrochemical and tea sectors. Dhunseri Ventures, the holding company of the group, holds a 50:50 joint venture with Indorama Group engaged in PET manufacturing in India (at Haldia and Karnal) and in Egypt.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Chandra, family to recover ₹1,300 cr in one year to fund investment in ZEEL

Real estate giant Kalpataru eyes deleveraging amid ₹1,590 cr IPO

Rift in Sun family: Dayanidhi sends legal notice to brother Kalanithi

None of our systems compromised in M&S hack, other clients safe: TCS

Air India CEO apologises to flyers, outlines crash response and cuts

Topics :Industry NewsPlastic pricesInvestments

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 9:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story