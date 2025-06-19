Tata Consultancy Services said none of its "systems or users were compromised" as part of the cyberattack that led to the theft of customer data at retailer Marks and Spencer, its client of more than a decade.
"As no TCS systems or users were compromised, none of our other customers are impacted" independent director Keki Mistry told its annual shareholder meeting.
"The purview of the investigation (of customer) does not include TCS," Mistry added.
This is the first time India's No 1 IT services company has publicly commented on the cyber hack. M&S did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
TCS is one of the technology services providers for the British retailer. In early 2023, TCS reportedly won a $1 billion contract for modernising M&S' legacy technology with respect to its supply chain and omni-channel sales while increasing its online sales.
The "highly sophisticated and targeted" cyberattack which M&S disclosed in April will cost about 300 million pounds ($403 million) in lost operating profit, and disruption to online services is likely until July.
Last month, Financial Times reported that TCS is internally investigating whether it was the gateway for a cyberattack.
Mistry presided as the chairman at the company's annual shareholder meeting as Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran skipped it due to "exigencies".
The chairman's absence comes as the Group's airline Air India plane with 242 people on board crashed after take-off in Ahmedabad last week, killing all passengers except one.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
