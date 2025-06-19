Home / Companies / News / None of our systems compromised in M&S hack, other clients safe: TCS

None of our systems compromised in M&S hack, other clients safe: TCS

This is the first time India's No 1 IT services company has publicly commented on the cyber hack. M&S did not immediately respond to a request for comment

TCS
TCS is one of the technology services providers for M&S. (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters BENGALURU
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 8:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tata Consultancy Services said none of its "systems or users were compromised" as part of the cyberattack that led to the theft of customer data at retailer Marks and Spencer, its client of more than a decade.

"As no TCS systems or users were compromised, none of our other customers are impacted" independent director Keki Mistry told its annual shareholder meeting.

"The purview of the investigation (of customer) does not include TCS," Mistry added.

This is the first time India's No 1 IT services company has publicly commented on the cyber hack. M&S did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

TCS is one of the technology services providers for the British retailer. In early 2023, TCS reportedly won a $1 billion contract for modernising M&S' legacy technology with respect to its supply chain and omni-channel sales while increasing its online sales.

The "highly sophisticated and targeted" cyberattack which M&S disclosed in April will cost about 300 million pounds ($403 million) in lost operating profit, and disruption to online services is likely until July.

Last month, Financial Times reported that TCS is internally investigating whether it was the gateway for a cyberattack.

Mistry presided as the chairman at the company's annual shareholder meeting as Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran skipped it due to "exigencies".

The chairman's absence comes as the Group's airline Air India plane with 242 people on board crashed after take-off in Ahmedabad last week, killing all passengers except one.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Real estate giant Kalpataru eyes deleveraging amid ₹1,590 cr IPO

Air India CEO apologises to flyers, outlines crash response and cuts

Wipro inks 10-year lease for office space in MMR's Mindspace Business Park

Crisil acquires minority stake in Online PSB Loans Ltd for ₹33 crore

Amazon to invest Rs 2,000 cr in India to expand logistics, improve safety

Topics :Tata Consultancy ServicesCyber AttackN Chandrasekaran

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 8:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story