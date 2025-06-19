Real estate giant Kalpataru eyes deleveraging amid ₹1,590 cr IPO

Real estate firm Kalpataru is aiming to deleverage its balance sheet by using the proceeds of its Rs 1,590 crore initial public offering ( IPO ), its existing cash balance and estimated future cash flow generated through sales, the company’s management, led by managing director Parag Munot, said.

Kalpataru’s net debt stood at around Rs 10,120.52 crore as of December 31, 2024. Its debt-to-equity ratio was around 3.7x, which it expects to reduce to below 2x after the fundraise. Of the Rs 1,590 crore the company aims to raise via the IPO, Rs 1,192.5 crore will be utilised for the repayment of borrowings.

In 2022, the company sold land parcels across Thane and Pune for Rs 2,002.6 crore. Between 2023 and 2024, the company’s promoters and members of the promoter group infused Rs 1,440 crore through the conversion of unsecured loans into compulsorily convertible debentures (CCDs). On March 27, 2025, the company converted these CCDs into 2.78 crore equity shares at Rs 517.25 per share (including a premium of Rs 507.25). ALSO READ: Influx Healthtech IPO Day 2 update: Subscription rises 16x, GMP at 47% “As of March, our debt-equity ratio, due to the conversion of CCDs into equity, has already come to 3.7. On the repayment of debt and raising of capital from the IPO, it will go down further below 2x,” said Chandrashekhar Joglekar, chief financial officer, Kalpataru.

He also informed that the company’s cash and bank balance is around Rs 800 crore. Further, the company is banking on its project pipeline, out of which 24.83 million square feet (msf) is ongoing, 16.33 msf is forthcoming and 7.8 msf is in the planning stage. It also has land reserves of around 1,600 acres across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune and Surat. “In FY26 and FY27, we will be delivering many projects totalling 10 msf. That will generate a lot of net cash or surplus cash, which will be automatically utilised towards debt repayment, bringing down that debt to almost half of what it is today, depending upon how the cash flows pan out. The deleveraging strategy is very clear,” Joglekar added.

The company’s IPO will open on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, and close on Thursday, June 26, 2025. The price band for the fresh issue has been fixed between Rs 387 and Rs 414 per equity share. Bids can be made for a minimum of 36 equity shares and in multiples of 36 thereafter. ALSO READ: Indian IPO market heads for busiest week with $1.7 billion in deals So far, the company has developed over 120 projects across 10 Indian cities. Its revenue from operations in the first nine months (9M) of FY25 was Rs 1,624.7 crore, compared to Rs 1,929.98 crore in FY24. The company posted a profit of Rs 5.51 crore in 9M FY25, against a loss of Rs 116.51 crore earlier.