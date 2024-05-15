Home / Companies / News / Digital services firm UST to train over 25,000 employees in GenAI skills

Digital services firm UST to train over 25,000 employees in GenAI skills

Programme will 'upskill' more than 80 per cent of company's employees, it says

AI
The training programme will “upskill” more than 80 per cent of the company’s employees. Image: Shutter Stock
Ashutosh Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 3:13 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
UST, a digital solutions firm, said on Wednesday it will train more than 25,000 of its employees around the world in Generative AI (GenAI) skills.

The training programme will “upskill” more than 80 per cent of the company’s employees. “Our comprehensive GenAI training initiative will set a new industry standard and bring over 25,000 employees up to speed on everything from foundational GenAI concepts to cutting-edge applications,” said Sunil Balakrishnan, chief values officer and global head – development centre operations, UST.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


“Adaptable and customisable for each participant, the flexible training programme provides hands-on experience with industry-leading tools and platforms like GitHub Copilot, setting our employees up for future success by ensuring that they can apply GenAI capabilities across diverse domains,” he said.

Some months ago, the company unveiled a programme called UST AlphaAI to consolidate its AI offerings, streamline operations, and enhance business activities.

The programme has a range of GenAI training programmes tailored for company employees and their different roles and responsibilities, improving efficiency while helping each employee reach their unique potential, said the company.

The company has partnered with AI researchers from institutions such as the MIT Computer Science & Artificial Intelligence Laboratory and the Stanford Artificial Intelligence Laboratory for training its employees.

"At UST, we recognise that the key to staying competitive in today's fast-paced digital landscape lies in the continuous upskilling of our workforce. As GenAI continues to revolutionise industries and transform business operations, we remain dedicated to equipping our employees with the tools and knowledge they need to leverage these cutting-edge technologies effectively," said Adnan Masood, chief AI architect, UST.

In 2023, UST announced plans to double its headcount to 4,000 employees in Hyderabad in the next two to three years as part of its expansion in India.

Also Read

Tech firm UST to double headcount to 4,000 in Hyderabad with new office

Build trust in GenAI to transform India's data-rich tax landscape: Report

Wipro aims to become AI-first firm; more than 220K trained in GenAI

IT companies up stakes on GenAI as clients demand integrated solutions

GenAI likely to add $66-80 billion to financial services GVA by 2030

IndiaFirst Life Insurance names Rushabh Gandhi as its next MD & CEO

Canada imposes Rs 82 lakh penalty on Infosys for underpayment of tax

LIC gets 3-yr extension from Sebi to achieve 10% public shareholding

SAIL's Bhilai steel plant to install solar energy systems in premises

Trouble mounts for MDH, Everest as New Zealand checks for contamination

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Digital servicesDigital technologyartifical intelligencedigital workplaceDigital future

First Published: May 15 2024 | 3:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story