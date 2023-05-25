On May 15, the investors’ association had written to the Dish TV board to call for an EGM within the stipulated 21 days. It represents 77 domestic and foreign institutional investors who own 10.15 per cent of Dish TV.

Minority shareholders of satellite television provider Dish TV India have approached the Ministry of Corporate Affairs against the alleged delay by the firm’s board in convening an extraordinary general meeting (EGM), according to a report in The Economic Times. Dish TV Minority Investors Association asked the ministry to take action by instructing the Dish TV Board to immediately call for an EGM.