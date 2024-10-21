CG Power Q2 FY25 results: Net profit declines 10% to Rs 220 crore

CG Power and Industrial Solutions on Monday reported a nearly 10 per cent decline in its consolidated profit after tax to Rs 220 crore for three months ended September 2024.

Its profit after tax (PAT) was Rs 244 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Aggregate sales for the quarter increased 21 per cent to Rs 2,413 crore during the July-September quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 2,002 crore in the same quarter of 2023-24, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

The order intake for the second quarter rose 42 per cent to Rs 3,302 crore, and the unexecuted order backlog stood at Rs 7,965 crore (48 per cent higher year-on-year) as of September 30, 2024.