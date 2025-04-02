Dispute between shareholders, promoters won't impact company: Dish TV CEO

The ongoing dispute between the promoters and shareholders is not impacting the company’s operations as the public shareholders collectively demand the reconstitution of the board, said the company’s top executive.

“Any possibility is never ruled out,” Manoj Dobhal, chief executive officer (CEO), Dish TV, told Business Standard on the sidelines of the Content India Summit 2025 in Mumbai, addressing whether there is a possibility for shareholders to take over the company. “We have a task cut out in our hand to build what we can build operationally, and that is what we are focusing on. I think these things have been there for more than three to four years, and it has not impacted us till now. In fact, from what little I know, things are only improving day by day.”

He further added that he does not expect the dispute to impact the company in any way in the future.

The public shareholders collectively own 95.96 per cent of the shares as of December 2024, as per BSE, while the promoter group, Essel Group, holds 4.04 per cent.

For the company’s expansion plans, Dobhal said that Dish TV is coming out with several initiatives to create a parallel revenue stream in FY26. With Watcho, its over-the-top (OTT) aggregation platform, expected to become a profitable business unit in the coming months, Dish TV will be ramping up its investment in the platform.

“Through Watcho, we will go through a route of content creators getting access to my platform, and that content remaining exclusively with me,” he added.

This initiative will be based on a revenue-sharing model.

“We do not want to get into the production side of it (original content). There are a lot of content creators who are really producing some riveting, compelling, and relatable content today, but they are not finding the platform where to monetise it. So, we are giving them a platform to take it to the masses. A soft launch will be done this month itself,” he explained.

He also said that the company has hours of content lined up, which stand-alone OTTs do not have today.

Dobhal said that there is also a big opportunity for Indian content to grow a base in the international market. In line with this, last year Dish TV had announced a collaboration with UK-based C21 Media to launch a trade event, Content India, to position India as a global content powerhouse.