Home / Companies / News / Dispute between shareholders, promoters won't impact company: Dish TV CEO

Dispute between shareholders, promoters won't impact company: Dish TV CEO

The public shareholders collectively own 95.96 per cent of the shares as of December 2024, as per BSE, while the promoter group, Essel Group, holds 4.04 per cent

Manoj Dobhal, CEO, Dish TV
Manoj Dobhal, CEO, Dish TV
Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 7:38 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The ongoing dispute between the promoters and shareholders is not impacting the company’s operations as the public shareholders collectively demand the reconstitution of the board, said the company’s top executive.
 
“Any possibility is never ruled out,” Manoj Dobhal, chief executive officer (CEO), Dish TV, told Business Standard on the sidelines of the Content India Summit 2025 in Mumbai, addressing whether there is a possibility for shareholders to take over the company. “We have a task cut out in our hand to build what we can build operationally, and that is what we are focusing on. I think these things have been there for more than three to four years, and it has not impacted us till now. In fact, from what little I know, things are only improving day by day.”
 
He further added that he does not expect the dispute to impact the company in any way in the future.
 
The public shareholders collectively own 95.96 per cent of the shares as of December 2024, as per BSE, while the promoter group, Essel Group, holds 4.04 per cent.
 
For the company’s expansion plans, Dobhal said that Dish TV is coming out with several initiatives to create a parallel revenue stream in FY26. With Watcho, its over-the-top (OTT) aggregation platform, expected to become a profitable business unit in the coming months, Dish TV will be ramping up its investment in the platform.
 
“Through Watcho, we will go through a route of content creators getting access to my platform, and that content remaining exclusively with me,” he added.

Also Read

Premium

Consolidation in DTH industry will definitely help: Dish TV CEO Dobhal

Dish CEO seeks rollout of Trai recommendation on reducing DTH licensing fee

Dish TV Q2 results: Net loss at Rs 37 cr, revenue falls 17% to Rs 395.62 cr

US man arrested for entering restricted North Sentinel Island in Andamans

RCB vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Shubman Gill wins the toss, elects to bowl first

 
This initiative will be based on a revenue-sharing model.
 
“We do not want to get into the production side of it (original content). There are a lot of content creators who are really producing some riveting, compelling, and relatable content today, but they are not finding the platform where to monetise it. So, we are giving them a platform to take it to the masses. A soft launch will be done this month itself,” he explained.
 
He also said that the company has hours of content lined up, which stand-alone OTTs do not have today.
 
Dobhal said that there is also a big opportunity for Indian content to grow a base in the international market. In line with this, last year Dish TV had announced a collaboration with UK-based C21 Media to launch a trade event, Content India, to position India as a global content powerhouse.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Uber introduces 'Uber for Teens' for safe and supervised transport

SpiceJet, Air India Express gets approved to operate flights from Kathmandu

NTPC seeks interest from global companies for nuclear power plant tech

US tariffs may shift trade, increase India's steel import risk: Sail chair

Macrotech accuses HoABL of using fabricated documents to misuse Lodha brand

Topics :Dish TVTV industry

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 7:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story