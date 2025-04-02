Uber introduces 'Uber for Teens' for safe and supervised transport

Ride-hailing service provider Uber on Wednesday launched ‘Uber for Teens’, a new feature designed to offer teenagers aged between 13 and 17 years a safe and supervised way to travel. The service allows parents to set up a Teens account, enabling them to track their child's trips in real time, request rides on their behalf, and receive detailed ride summaries.

The update has been launched across 37 cities in the country, including metros such as Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune and Chennai, among others. The product, which includes GPS tracking, real-time monitoring, and an in-app emergency button, is designed to offer peace of mind to parents.

Speaking on this, Prabhjeet Singh, president of Uber India and South Asia, said, “We recognise the unique transportation challenges faced by teenagers and their families in India. With Uber for Teens, we are committed to addressing these challenges by providing a service that parents can trust, and that teens will find easy and cool to use.”

A recent consumer survey conducted by Uber highlighted the demand for a dedicated teen ride service. According to the findings, 92 per cent of surveyed parents said they had faced situations where their teens were unable to travel due to a lack of reliable transportation, whereas 72 per cent of parents cited safety as their biggest concern when arranging travel for their teenagers.

The survey also found that 63 per cent of parents frequently used their own car to transport their teens to sports and extracurricular activities, while 61 per cent did the same for after-school coaching classes. It also revealed that 93 per cent of parents would consider using a dedicated ride-sharing service for teens, with 64 per cent saying they would use it regularly.

To book an Uber for Teens ride, parents or guardians with a verified Uber account can invite their teen to join the app, after which the teen sets up their own account, linking their parent as an approved supervisor. Once the setup is complete, teens can start requesting rides, with parents receiving notifications and real-time trip updates on their Uber app.

Guardians also have the option to request rides on behalf of their teens, which will reflect on the teen’s account. Uber aims to provide a safer and more convenient travel option for teenagers while ensuring parents stay informed and reassured.