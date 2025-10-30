Home / Companies / News / DLF Q2 profit down 15%, revenue falls 17% despite sales performance

DLF Q2 profit down 15%, revenue falls 17% despite sales performance

Realty major DLF reported a 15 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) fall in consolidated net profit for the second quarter (Q2) of FY26 at Rs 1,180.09 crore, down from Rs 1,381.22 crore recorded in the same period last year.
 
According to the company’s consolidated balance sheet, this drop could be attributed to rising overall tax expenses.
 
In the September quarter, the company’s tax expenses stood at Rs 276.32 crore on a consolidated basis, compared to a Rs 466 crore tax reversal reported in the same quarter last year.
 
The country’s largest real estate developer by market capitalisation also saw a 17 per cent on-year drop in revenue from operations to Rs 1,643 crore in Q2FY26, from Rs 1,975 crore in Q1FY25.
 
The drop comes despite the developer recording higher new sales bookings in the September quarter this year than last year.
 
New sales bookings for Q2FY26 stood at Rs 4,332 crore, compared to Rs 692 crore in the same quarter last year. The company said that this growth was driven by its successful maiden launch in Mumbai — The Westpark — and continued healthy momentum in the super-luxury segment.
 
“Cumulative new sales bookings for the first half of FY26 (H1FY26) stood at Rs 15,757 crore, in line with our annual guidance,” DLF said in its regulatory filing. The firm is targeting Rs 20,000–22,000 crore in sales guidance for FY26.
 
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 27 per cent to Rs 902 crore, compared with Rs 708 crore in the year-ago period. Meanwhile, the firm’s Ebitda margin stood at 40 per cent.
 
DLF added that it will continue to focus on further strengthening its balance sheet and cash flow generation. 
 
“The net cash position stood at Rs 7,717 crore at the end of the quarter, despite a higher dividend payout of Rs 1,485 crore and debt repayment of Rs 963 crore during the quarter,” the company said in its filing.
 
DLF added that the housing sector continues to benefit from a resilient economy, an increasing desire for home ownership, and growing demand for branded, credible developers.
 
“We continue to leverage our high-quality land bank by calibrating our new product offerings to leverage this sustained momentum in line with our guided trajectory,” it said.
 
DLF’s annuity business, which includes its rent-yielding office and retail assets, continued to show improvement, with occupancy holding steady at 94 per cent.
 
According to its investor presentation, the company has about 25 million square feet (msf) under planning and development in the segment, including 2.7 msf scheduled for completion in FY26.
 
DLF reported its earnings after market hours. Shares of the company closed a marginal 0.33 per cent lower at Rs 776.70 apiece on Thursday.

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 8:36 PM IST

