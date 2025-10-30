Reliance partners with Google to distribute AI tools across India

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), through Reliance Intelligence Limited, and Google announced an expansive strategic partnership to accelerate the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) across India. The aim is to empower consumers, enterprises, and developers in line with Reliance’s AI for All vision. This collaboration brings together Reliance’s scale, connectivity, and ecosystem reach with Google’s AI technology.

Google AI Pro for Jio Users

Google, in partnership with Reliance Intelligence, will begin rolling out Google’s AI Pro plan with it the latest version of Google Gemini to eligible Jio users free of charge for 18 months. This offer includes higher access to Google’s Gemini 2.5 Pro model in the Gemini app, higher limits to generate images and videos with their Nano Banana and Veo 3.1 models, expanded access to Notebook LM for study and research, 2 TB of cloud storage and more. This 18-month offer is worth ₹35,100.

Eligible Jio users will be able to activate this offer via the MyJio app. The rollout will commence with early access for 18- to 25-year-old users on unlimited 5G plans and will swiftly expand to include every Jio customer nationwide in the shortest time possible. This partnership will also explore bringing more local experiences powered by AI to Jio users, catering to India’s rich cultural and linguistic diversity. “Reliance Intelligence aims to make intelligence services accessible to 1.45 billion Indians,” said Mukesh D. Ambani, chairman, Reliance Industries Limited. “Through our collaboration with strategic and long-term partners like Google, we aim to make India not just AI-enabled but AI-empowered - where every citizen and enterprise can harness intelligent tools to create, innovate and grow.”

Sundar Pichai, chief executive officer of Google and Alphabet, said Reliance is a longstanding partner in Google’s goal of advancing India’s digital future. “Together we’ve brought affordable internet access and smartphones to millions. Now, we are bringing this collaboration into the AI era,” said Pichai. “Today’s announcement will put Google’s cutting-edge AI tools in the hands of consumers, businesses, and India’s vibrant developer community. I’m excited for how this partnership will help expand access to AI across India." Accelerating AI Innovation with Google’s AI Hardware Accelerators In line with its vision of building multi-GW, clean energy-powered, state-of-the-art sovereign compute capabilities, Reliance is announcing a partnership with Google Cloud to broaden access to its advanced AI hardware accelerators, Tensor Processing Units (TPUs). This will enable more organisations to train and deploy larger, more complex AI models, as well as deliver faster inferencing to help execute highly demanding projects. This would accelerate AI adoption across the broader India AI ecosystem. It will also strengthen India’s national AI backbone, to make the country a global AI powerhouse.

Delivering Gemini Enterprise for Indian Businesses This expanded collaboration also establishes Reliance Intelligence as a strategic go-to-market partner for Google Cloud, driving the adoption of Gemini Enterprise across Indian organisations. Gemini Enterprise is a next-generation, unified agentic AI platform for businesses that brings the best of Google AI to every employee, for different workflows. It empowers teams to discover, create, share, and run AI agents—all in one secure environment. Reliance Intelligence will also develop and offer its own pre-built enterprise AI agents in Gemini Enterprise, expanding the available choice of both Google-built and third-party agents to users. Tech Giants make AI Bets in India

The development comes at a time, when top tech giants are betting big on India. OpenAI announced on Tuesday that ChatGPT Go would be free for Indian users for one year from November 4. This is now available for a subscription of ₹399 per month. The offer also coincides with the firm’s first DevDay Exchange, being held in Bengaluru. India is ChatGPT’s second-largest and one of its fastest-growing markets. Millions of people in the country use ChatGPT daily. These include a growing community of developers, students, and professionals who are embracing OpenAI’s advanced tools to learn, build, be more creative, and tackle hard problems.

Early this year, Microsoft chairman and CEO Satya Nadella announced cloud and AI led strategic partnerships with the Government of India and industry leaders from across key sectors of the Indian economy. This came after Microsoft announced its plans to invest $3 billion in cloud and AI infrastructure in India over the next two years, including the establishment of new data centers. Bharti Airtel, India’s second-largest telecom operator this month partnered with IBM to offer the American technology firm’s services through its recently launched Airtel Cloud platform. Under the partnership, customers of Airtel Cloud will be able to deploy IBM’s solutions and services directly. IBM said such collaborations are being driven by the growing demand for enterprise-grade AI.