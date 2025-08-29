Home / Companies / News / DRDO develops naval flare system for Indian Navy's Kalvari-class subs

DRDO develops naval flare system for Indian Navy's Kalvari-class subs

DRDO
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 10:24 PM IST
The DRDO has "successfully" developed a naval flare for the Kalvari-class submarines of the Indian Navy, a step towards strengthening India's underwater warfare capabilities, officials said on Friday.

It has been developed by the High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL) of the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO).

At a ceremony, the director of HEMRL, Pune, formally delivered the system to Director General of Naval Armament Inspection (DGNAI) Rear Admiral Rupak Barua, the DRDO said.

"DRDO-HEMRL has successfully developed the Signal Star Naval Flare for the Kalvari-class submarines of the Indian Navy. At today's Handing Over Ceremony, the Director HEMRL formally delivered the system to DG-NAI, marking a significant step towards self-reliance in strategic defence technologies. Strengthening India's underwater warfare capabilities. #AtmanirbharBharat," it posted on X.

It also shares some photos on the social media platform.

HEMRL is one involved in basic and applied research in the area of high-energy materials.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :DRDOIndian NavyCompany NewsKalvari submarine

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 10:24 PM IST

