DRDO develops naval flare system for Indian Navy's Kalvari-class subs

The DRDO has "successfully" developed a naval flare for the Kalvari-class submarines of the Indian Navy, a step towards strengthening India's underwater warfare capabilities, officials said on Friday.
It has been developed by the High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL) of the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO).
At a ceremony, the director of HEMRL, Pune, formally delivered the system to Director General of Naval Armament Inspection (DGNAI) Rear Admiral Rupak Barua, the DRDO said.
"DRDO-HEMRL has successfully developed the Signal Star Naval Flare for the Kalvari-class submarines of the Indian Navy. At today's Handing Over Ceremony, the Director HEMRL formally delivered the system to DG-NAI, marking a significant step towards self-reliance in strategic defence technologies. Strengthening India's underwater warfare capabilities. #AtmanirbharBharat," it posted on X.
It also shares some photos on the social media platform.
HEMRL is one involved in basic and applied research in the area of high-energy materials.
