Capgemini seeks CCI approval to acquire Singapore-based Cloud4C firm

French IT services major Capgemini has sought clearance from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to acquire full ownership of Singapore-based Cloud4C.

The development comes after Capgemini announced on Tuesday that it has signed an agreement to acquire Cloud4C, a leader in hybrid cloud platform services.

"The proposed combination involves the acquisition of 100 per cent of the shares of target 1 (Cloud4C Services Pte Ltd) and target 2 (Cloud4C Services Pvt Ltd) by the acquirer (Capgemini SE)," according to a notice filed with the CCI.

Headquartered in Paris, Capgemini is a leading multinational in consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services. The company has a significant presence in India, which serves as one of its largest delivery bases globally.