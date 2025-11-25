Dream Sports' parent firm leases 169,000 sq ft office space in Worli

Sporta Technologies, the parent company of Dream Sports — a sports tech company — has leased 169,000 square feet of office space in Mumbai’s Worli at a starting monthly rent of Rs 5.07 crore (Rs 300 per square foot) for five years. Previously, the company operated from One BKC in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai. The move is amid the company’s cost optimisation efforts, according to Harsh Jain, chief executive officer and founder of Dream Sports. The space is located across floors 4, 6, 7, and 8 in Ascent Worli, a commercial property developed by K Raheja Corp, according to lease-related documents accessed via CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm. The rent for the space will escalate by 4.75 per cent every year.

The company has paid a security deposit of Rs 30.46 crore for the space. Sporta will get 135 car parking spaces along with the office space as part of the lease agreement. K Raheja Corp is the licensor for the transaction. The transaction was registered on November 17, 2025. The company will move into the new space in January 2026. Jain, through a post on the social media platform X, noted: “It’s time to go back to where it all began. In Jan 2026, we’re moving from BKC back to Worli — into our new Dream Sports Stadium (office). This move isn’t just about a new space, given our focus on cost optimisation. It’s a return to our roots. A reminder to stay lean, frugal, hungry, and laser-focused on building the next big thing from India for the world.”

The transaction has a lock-in period of 36 months. The company has also paid a common area maintenance (CAM) deposit of Rs 1.26 crore. It will pay maintenance charges at Rs 25 per square foot per month. Further, BKC is one of the costliest office micro-markets in India. The average rent in the locality stood at Rs 261 per square foot as of September 2025, compared to Rs 254 per square foot in September 2024, according to Vestian. On the other hand, rent in Worli stood at Rs 252 per square foot as of September 2025, versus Rs 238 per square foot in September 2024.

According to CRE Matrix, the current average rent in One BKC is around Rs 314.72 per square foot per month. Dream Sports had leased the space in 2021 at a rent of around Rs 300 per square foot per month with a mark-to-market rent revision clause, according to media reports. After being impacted by the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill 2025 by the government of India, Dream Sports is testing a new app to foray into the financial services sector, according to PTI. Dream Sports has been a major real-money gaming player in India, but it has had to close its money-based games after the government banned all forms of online money games through the bill.