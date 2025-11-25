Home / Companies / News / KKR, PSP Investments inject capital to boost Lighthouse Learning network

KKR, PSP Investments inject capital to boost Lighthouse Learning network

KKR and PSP Investments have injected fresh capital into Lighthouse Learning to help the education group expand its school network, boost teaching and tech capabilities, improve operations

KKR & Co
KKR, which made an initial investment in the company in 2019, will continue to hold a majority stake and will play a significant role in driving the growth, the company said in a press release.
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 4:19 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Why has KKR and PSP invested further in Lighthouse Learning?
 
Existing investor KKR along with Canada’s Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments) have injected funds into Lighthouse Learning Group (formerly EuroKids International).
 
The latest round of funding will be used to widen Lighthouse Learning’s school network in key cities, strengthen its teaching and technology capabilities, and enhance operational efficiency across its platform. Lighthouse said the demand for quality education has continued to rise, helping fuel its expansion.
 
How will the new funding support Lighthouse Learning’s growth plans?
 
KKR, which made an initial investment in the company in 2019, will continue to hold a majority stake and will play a significant role in driving the growth, the company said in a press release.
 
KKR has made the investment predominantly from its Asian Fund IV and other KKR-managed capital.
 
What is Lighthouse Learning’s current scale and market presence?
 
Lighthouse Learning — which operates leading preschool and K-12 brands such as EuroKids, Kangaroo Kids, EuroSchool, Billabong High International, Centre Point Group of Schools and Heritage Xperiential — serves 190,000 students daily through over 1,850 preschools and 60 K-12 schools across India. The group has expanded its footprint through organic growth and acquisitions, strengthening its presence in major cities including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and the Delhi-NCR region.

Topics :Company NewsKKRTechnologyInvestmentSchools

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

