KKR, PSP Investments inject capital to boost Lighthouse Learning network

Why has KKR and PSP invested further in Lighthouse Learning?

Existing investor KKR along with Canada’s Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments) have injected funds into Lighthouse Learning Group (formerly EuroKids International).

The latest round of funding will be used to widen Lighthouse Learning’s school network in key cities, strengthen its teaching and technology capabilities, and enhance operational efficiency across its platform. Lighthouse said the demand for quality education has continued to rise, helping fuel its expansion.

How will the new funding support Lighthouse Learning’s growth plans?

KKR, which made an initial investment in the company in 2019, will continue to hold a majority stake and will play a significant role in driving the growth, the company said in a press release.