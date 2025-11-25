Home / Companies / News / Eris Lifesciences to acquire balance 30% stake in Swiss Parenterals

Eris Lifesciences to acquire balance 30% stake in Swiss Parenterals

FY27 promises to be a breakout year for the company's international business, and Naishadh's continued leadership and stewardship will be pivotal to its growth

Mergers and acquisitions, M&A, deals
The proposed transaction will be effected as a share swap, through a preferential issuance of the company's shares to seller Naishadh Shah, thereby making him a shareholder (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 3:03 PM IST
Eris Lifesciences on Tuesday said its board has approved the acquisition of the remaining 30 pc stake in its subsidiary Swiss Parenterals.

The proposed transaction will be effected as a share swap, through a preferential issuance of the company's shares to seller Naishadh Shah, thereby making him a shareholder and an integral part of the company's senior management team with long-term alignment, the Mumbai-based firm said in a statement.

"On behalf of the shareholders of Eris, I am delighted to welcome Naishadh Shah to the community of Erisians. I am also happy to share that we propose to designate him as the Managing Director of Swiss Parenterals," Eris Lifesciences Chairman and Managing Director Amit Bakshi said.

FY27 promises to be a breakout year for the company's international business, and Naishadh's continued leadership and stewardship will be pivotal to its growth, he added.

Shares of Eris Lifesciences were trading 0.99 per cent down at Rs 1,665.20 apiece on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Eris Lifesciencesacquisition

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 3:03 PM IST

