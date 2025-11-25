Eris Lifesciences to acquire balance 30% stake in Swiss Parenterals

Eris Lifesciences on Tuesday said its board has approved the acquisition of the remaining 30 pc stake in its subsidiary Swiss Parenterals.

The proposed transaction will be effected as a share swap, through a preferential issuance of the company's shares to seller Naishadh Shah, thereby making him a shareholder and an integral part of the company's senior management team with long-term alignment, the Mumbai-based firm said in a statement.

"On behalf of the shareholders of Eris, I am delighted to welcome Naishadh Shah to the community of Erisians. I am also happy to share that we propose to designate him as the Managing Director of Swiss Parenterals," Eris Lifesciences Chairman and Managing Director Amit Bakshi said.