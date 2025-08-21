Parliament clears Online Gaming Bill on last day of Monsoon Session

The Rajya Sabha on Thursday cleared the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025 without any debate, following its passage in the Lok Sabha a day earlier.
The legislation aims to curb online gaming-related issues such as addiction, money laundering, suicides, and financial fraud. It bans all online games played for money and prohibits their advertisement. Additionally, the Bill bars banks and financial institutions from facilitating transactions or transferring funds for such activities.More details awaited