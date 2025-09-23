Ola Electric launches festive Muhurat Mahotsav with scooters from ₹49,999

Ola Electric on Tuesday announced a festive campaign with prices of its S1 scooters and Roadster X motorcycles starting at ₹49,999 for nine days starting September 23.

Under Ola Muhurat Mahotsav, the customers now stand a chance to own Ola's scooters and motorcycles daily at never-before-seen prices, the Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler maker said in a statement.

Under the Muhurat Mahotsav, S1 X 2kWh and Roadster X 2.5kW will be priced at ₹49,999, and S1 Pro+ 5.2kWh, and Roadster X+ 9.1kWh will be priced at ₹99,999, it added.

Both S1 Pro+ 5.2kWh and Roadster X+ 9.1kWh come with 4680 Bharat Cell battery packs. The company said it will offer limited units of the S1 and Roadster at these prices on a first-come, first-served basis, with Muhurat time-slots being announced on the brand's social media handles each day.