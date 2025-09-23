Bengaluru Airport City ties up with GAIL to expand gas distribution

The Bengaluru Airport City Limited (BACL) on Tuesday announced signing an agreement with GAIL Gas Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of GAIL (India) Limited, to develop a city gas distribution facility at Bengaluru Airport City, marking a significant step towards building a cleaner, greener energy ecosystem.

The upcoming facility will include a Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) station and associated infrastructure, Piped Natural Gas (PNG) installations, and other clean energy solutions, it said.

Alongside fuel services, the station will also feature non-fuel retail and convenience offerings for the wider public, officials said.

"By facilitating CNG infrastructure for taxis, buses, logistics fleets, and last-mile connectivity vehicles at and around Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru (BLR Airport), the project will position Bengaluru Airport City as a showcase for integrating sustainable energy solutions into urban and commercial hubs. The development also enhances the attractiveness of the Airport City as a smart, green business destination aligned with international sustainability standards," BACL said, in a statement.

BACL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bangalore International Airport Limited, BIAL (operator of Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru). According to Rao Munukutla, Executive Director and CEO of BACL, the upcoming city gas distribution facility of GAIL Gas in Bengaluru Airport City marks a transformative step in advancing India's clean energy transition. "To be established within our Airport City that has already achieved the prestigious IGBC Green Cities Platinum Rating, this development reinforces our position as a leader in sustainable urban innovation," he said. Goutom Chakraborty, Chief Executive Officer of GAIL Gas Limited said, Our company continues to lead the way in promoting the adoption of environmentally friendly and cost-effective natural gas. The establishment of the CNG station within Bengaluru Airport City will greatly benefit thousands of vehicles, providing convenient access to CNG refuelling for commuters traveling to and from the airport. GAIL Gas remains committed to making Bengaluru a cleaner and greener city with its continued efforts. According to an official statement, GAIL Gas has been authorised by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board to implement city gas distribution project in the geographical areas of Bengaluru Urban and Rural Districts.