DreamFolks launches Club Membership after ending domestic lounge services

DreamFolks Services, a travel and lifestyle experiences company, on Tuesday announced the launch of its new and exclusive DreamFolks Club Memberships at the Global Fintech Fest 2025 in Mumbai.

With this launch, the company — which earlier worked as an aggregator connecting lounge operators with card networks and passengers — has entered the business-to-consumer (B2C) segment for the first time.

According to its release, the DreamFolks Club Memberships include anchor services such as members-only social clubs, global lounges, golf games, and golf lessons. Value-added offerings include coffee at malls, highway dining, salon and spa privileges, OTT subscriptions, movie vouchers, visa services, floral gifting, and travel SIMs.

The new membership is priced between Rs 10,000 and Rs 50,000 and is available in three tiers — White (Rs 10,000), Orange (Rs 30,000), and Black (Rs 50,000). Move follows discontinuation of domestic lounge access The announcement follows the company’s decision in September to discontinue domestic airport lounge services for its clients. The firm had faced growing challenges as airport operators began offering lounge access directly to customers. Additionally, two banks moved away from its platform earlier this year. “With DreamFolks Club Memberships, we are expanding our horizon to encompass the entire customer journey, spanning both travel and lifestyle,” said Liberatha Kallat, chairperson and managing director, DreamFolks Services, in a statement. “This is not just an evolution of our earlier offering, but a complete reimagining of what memberships should represent in today’s ever-evolving, experience-led world. While others provide fragmented solutions, we are bringing everything together on a single, unified platform. We believe this launch marks a defining new chapter for DreamFolks, delivering unparalleled value, convenience, and holistic experiences to our members.”