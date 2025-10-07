TVS Venu family scales up Atelier Expressions with J.L. Coquet acquisition

TVS Venu International Holdings, the international holding company of the founding family of TVS Motor Company, has announced the scaling up of Atelier Expressions with the acquisition of J.L. Coquet, the French Limoges porcelain house and manufacturer founded in 1824.

Atelier Expressions is a venture committed to supporting initiatives that celebrate craftsmanship and exceptional artisanal expertise. Based in Singapore, it is led by Tara S. Venu, wife of Sudarshan Venu, chairman of TVS Motor Company.

Rooted in the legacy of TVS Motor Company and its affiliates — a major Indian group with over a century of history, more than 50,000 employees globally, and a strong focus on customer centricity and employee welfare — Atelier Expressions reflects a next-generation vision that connects cultural heritage with future-focused creativity.

Atelier Expressions acquires J.L. Coquet The acquisition of J.L. Coquet strengthens Atelier Expressions’ vision to build a portfolio of artisanal brands. “I have long admired the creations of J.L. Coquet, which reflect a timeless heritage and impeccable craftsmanship,” said Tara S. Venu, executive director of Atelier Expressions. “We are very excited about the opportunities this partnership presents. J.L. Coquet’s ethos has significant synergies with our aim to bring businesses that focus on exceptional quality and expert artistry to a global stage.” Alongside Sébastien Cich, who continues as CEO of J.L. Coquet supported by his team and all the manufacturing staff, Renaud Paul-Dauphin joins Atelier Expressions in Paris as director. Having led the tableware division at Hermès Group for several years, he brings recognised expertise in the field.

“I’m honoured to join Atelier Expressions and contribute to building a curated portfolio of lifestyle brands. Sudarshan and Tara Venu’s profound respect for J.L. Coquet’s exceptional savoir-faire, along with their clarity of vision, are a true source of inspiration for this exciting journey,” said Dauphin. Portfolio expansion in lifestyle and luxury ventures In addition to J.L. Coquet, Atelier Expressions has other ventures in the lifestyle and luxury space. This includes Khadak, a bold and innovative restaurant in Dubai launched by Chef Naved Nasir, former head of London-based Dishoom. Khadak focuses on celebrating and reviving iconic and authentic recipes from India’s diverse culinary traditions.

Atelier Expressions has also invested in Hedon, a London-based luxury motorcycle helmets company. Hedon helmets combine traditional craftsmanship with modern technology, representing a fine blend of the old and new. J.L. Coquet: A heritage of craftsmanship and precision Established over two centuries ago in the heart of Limoges — the cradle of porcelain craftsmanship — J.L. Coquet embodies the quiet excellence of a rare savoir-faire shaped by hand and fire. Guided by gestures of absolute precision, each piece undergoes more than 20 meticulous steps, where heritage becomes a hallmark. The unparalleled whiteness of J.L. Coquet porcelain is recognised by the IGP Limoges (Protected Geographical Indication) and Living Heritage Company labels. Alongside it stands Jaune de Chrome, a globally unique alchemy of reactive glazes that create iridescent, mysterious surfaces.

The house is renowned for its contribution to the French art de vivre and collaborates with celebrated chefs such as Anne-Sophie Pic, Hélène Darroze, Stéphanie Le Quellec, Yannick Alléno, Pierre Gagnaire, Mallory Gabsy, Gordon Ramsay, and Thomas Keller. It also partners with leading luxury hospitality establishments, including the Four Seasons George V, the Peninsula, and La Réserve in Paris, the Dorchester in London, the St. Regis in Hong Kong, and the Royal Mansour in Marrakech. J.L. Coquet’s products are available in leading department stores, including Le Bon Marché in Paris, Bergdorf Goodman in New York, Lotte and Hyundai in South Korea, and Hankyu in Osaka. The acquisition by Atelier Expressions marks a new era for the house, firmly rooted in contemporary luxury.

“TVS Venu International offers a tremendous opportunity to elevate J.L. Coquet even further, especially at the international level. Both entities share a timeless heritage, and I’m thrilled to continue our mission while staying true to the soul of our house,” said Cich. “As president of CELT SAS, I am particularly pleased that TVS Venu International, a family-run company with deep respect for tradition, is taking over this two-century-old manufacture. This acquisition will allow J.L. Coquet to continue its development while preserving the craftsmanship we hold dear. Furthermore, the retention of the existing team ensures continuity and stability, both essential to supporting the brand’s growth, particularly on the international stage,” said Vladimir Piard, president of CELT and former owner.

Strategic developments and global expansion plans J.L. Coquet aims to reinforce its creativity following its recent collaboration with designer Thomas Bastide, which gave rise to Rêve, a poetic series of sculptural porcelain pieces. In addition to its boutique at rue Royale in Paris, J.L. Coquet has expanded with a new showroom at 41 Madison Avenue in New York and a space in the prestigious Shinsegae Gangnam department store in Seoul, one of South Korea’s leading luxury destinations. As a reference in contemporary art de vivre, J.L. Coquet has collaborated with Louis XIII cognac on a limited tableware collection celebrating material and time.