Home / Companies / News / Drone logistics solution provider Skye Air bags $4 mn in Series A funding

Drone logistics solution provider Skye Air bags $4 mn in Series A funding

The Series A funding was achieved with backing from Mount Judi Ventures, Chiratae Ventures, Venture Catalyst, Windrose Capital, and Tremis Capital

Drone
Skye Air focuses on integrating drone deliveries as a mainstream logistics solution. (Representative Image)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2024 | 5:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Skye Air, a drone logistics solution provider, on Monday said it has secured $4 million (about Rs 34 crore) funding, which will be used to expand the company's operations across Gurugram and other cities for healthcare, and quick-commerce deliveries.

The Series A funding was achieved with backing from Mount Judi Ventures, Chiratae Ventures, Venture Catalyst, Windrose Capital, and Tremis Capital.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Faad Capital, Misfits Capital, Hyderabad Angels, Soonicorn Ventures and other existing investors, family offices and angels also participated in the funding round.

"The fresh capital will help the company expand its last-mile network across Gurugram and other cities for healthcare, e-commerce, and quick-commerce deliveries," said Ankit Kumar, Founder & CEO of Skye Air.

He further said that with the Modi 3.0 government at the centre stage, the company envisages a plethora of growth coming in the Indian drone sector, which will make Bharat a global drone hub by 2030.

Maple Capital Advisors were the exclusive financial advisors to the company for the transaction. LexStart Partners were the legal counsel for the company.

Skye Air said it is also the creator of Skye UTM, an advanced Unmanned Traffic Management system, which manages drone traffic, ensures safety, and facilitates efficient communication between drones and air traffic controls.

Headquartered at Delhi-NCR, Skye Air is a SaaS-based autonomous logistics solution provider, which focuses on integrating drone deliveries as a mainstream logistics solution for various industries, including healthcare, e-commerce, quick-commerce, and agri- commodity.

Also Read

Postal ballots: Why you shouldn't be swayed by early trends on counting day

Postal ballot voting: Eligibility and process for Lok Sabha elections 2024

Senators blast health, police officials over illegal sales of e-cigarettes

Allcargo Supply Chain to add 3 mn sq ft of warehousing space in 2-3 yrs

MQ9-B sale will enhance India's maritime security, awareness capability: US

Zomato, Paytm confirm acquisition talks for movie, events business

Jewels by Preeti aims to open 15 retail stores across India by year-end

Indian websites saw 261% increase in cyberattacks from Jan-Mar 2024: Study

In a first, Disney+ Hotstar launches 'pause ads' feature for CTV feed

IFC commits $105 million to Brookfield's Bikaner Solar Power project

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Narendra ModiDrones in IndialogisticsSeries A fundingDelhi-NCR

First Published: Jun 17 2024 | 5:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story