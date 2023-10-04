Home / Companies / News / Drug regulator CDSCO finds syrups made by Norris Medicines toxic: Report

Drug regulator CDSCO finds syrups made by Norris Medicines toxic: Report

The drug regulator for Gujarat state, where Norris is based, told Reuters that its factory had been closed

India's drug regulator has found that a cough syrup and an anti-allergy syrup made by Norris Medicines Ltd is toxic, according to a government report.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has also found three batches of COLD OUT syrup made by Fourrts (India) Laboratories contaminated with the toxins diethylene glycol (DEG) and ethylene glycol (EG), according to its list of "not of standard quality/spurious/adulterated/misbranded" drugs for August uploaded on its website.

The companies did not respond to requests for comment.

The drug regulator for Gujarat state, where Norris is based, told Reuters that its factory had been closed.

